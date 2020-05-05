Rishi Kapoor UNSEEN video: Imtiaz Ali shares clip of Love Aaj Kal star dancing at his brother's wedding

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. A few days after his demise, Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali shared a video of the actor from his brother's wedding.

passed away last week. Ever since stars and filmmakers who have worked with the veteran actor have been sharing interesting anecdotes and fond memories of the star. Imtiaz Ali has been one of the many filmmakers who spoke about the actor. The director and actor worked together on Love Aaj Kal. On the day of Rishi's demise, Imtiaz opened about Rishi attending the filmmaker's brother's wedding in Jammu & Kashmir. Now, the director has shared a video from the wedding.

In the video, Rishi is all suited up to be a part of the baraat. As the wedding procession walks towards the venue, Rishi is seen dancing with the wedding party. Rishi is seen swinging his hands up in the air as he shakes his leg with Imtiaz's family and other guests. "RK baraat dance in Kashmir," he wrote, sharing the video on his Instagram Stories.

Check out the video below:

Rishi lost the battle against leukemia on April 30. Remembering the actor, Imtiaz wrote, "I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -“you guys go in front, I will come in the end”. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself."

The Kapoor family - , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahani - along with and Ayan Mukerji were seen at the Banganga in Mumbai over the weekend. The family immersed paid their last respects as they immersed his ashes. Check out the photos here: Ranbir Kapoor immerses dad Rishi Kapoor's ashes as mum Neetu, Riddhima, Alia Bhatt stand by his side

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×