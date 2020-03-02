Rishi Kapoor upset as execution of Delhi gang rape convicts is put on hold; Tweets, 'tareekh pe tareekh'

Rishi Kapoor is upset with the fact that the execution of the Delhi gang-rape convicts has been put on hold by the court. He also has tweeted about the same some time back.

The entire nation is in a state of shock as the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts have been put on hold by the Delhi High Court on Monday. This decision has been made as the mercy petition of one of them is pending at the court. This is not the first time that the death warrant against the convicts has been postponed. It was initially scheduled for 22nd January followed by 1st February and then 3rd March.

But now, the entire matter will be pending as the court has stayed the execution again. Just like others, veteran actor is upset with the ongoing circumstances. The Kapoor & Sons actor has posted his opinions on Twitter in which he writes, “Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous!” These words of Rishi Kapoor imply that the people are just getting dates in the name of justice when it comes to the Nirbhaya case.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (chintskap) March 2, 2020

It seems like the actor is reminded of his own movie Damini which was released in the year 1993. The reason behind it is that the movie chronicles around a more or less similar storyline in which a housewife goes against all odds to fight for a domestic help who gets raped inside her house. What follows is a courtroom drama in which there is a question that hovers on everyone’s mind and is executed in the form of Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue, ‘Tareekh Pe Tareekh.’

