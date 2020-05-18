Rishi Kapoor was a father figure and my dad has been extremely upset since his demise says Neil Nitin Mukesh

In a recent chat, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about the loss of senior star Rishi Kapoor and his bond with his dad. The actor remembered the late actor as someone close to the family and revealed his own father misses him.

Senior star breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock and grief. From Amitabh Bachchan to to , everyone mourned the loss of the senior star who ruled hearts for many years in Bollywood. Now, in a recent chat, Neil Nitin Mukhesh also opened up about the loss of the senior actor and how it impacted him and his father Nitin Mukesh. A while back, when late Rishi Kapoor returned from New York, he went to meet Neil and his father at their home.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Neil opened up about how he was left extremely shocked and saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s demise. He mentioned that the senior star was like a father figure to him and that he used to look up to him as an inspiration. Neil remembered the times of working with Rishi Kapoor as a child actor in Vijay and even Ganpati Visarjan with him and mentioned that he was the only actor who could portray love like no one else on screen. Not just this, Neil praised him and said that he was a powerhouse of talent.

Also Read|Riddhima Kapoor Sahni takes us down memory lane as she shares a rare picture of the entire Kapoor family

Further, when asked about his father’s reaction to the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neil revealed that since that day, his father has been upset and missing his dear friend. He even shared that in his last days, Neil’s father was constantly in touch with late Rishi Kapoor. Neil said, “My father has been extremely upset ever since. And as a son, I feel so helpless too because I am far away from him at this moment. We have been consciously staying separately since we were advised to do so having a baby and senior citizens both at home. I have been speaking to him daily. There is not a day when he does not miss his CHINTU. Yes papa was in touch on a regular basis. He was and will be in our hearts and memories forever”

Check out throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Neil Nitin Mukesh and family:

Nurvi with both her daadus. (Grand dads) Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always. @chintskap @NamanNMukesh #nitinmukesh pic.twitter.com/t92XIlDvA6 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the senior star was cremated in Mumbai by son . Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, she drove with her family from New Delhi to Mumbai to be there for her mum and brother Ranbir. Rishi Kapoor’s demise left his fans extremely saddened and even now, many pray for his soul. The star was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashami. He was also a part of ’s Hollywood remake project, The Intern.

Credits :Etimes

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×