‘Rishi Kapoor was mischievous child during Bobby,’ recalls Aruna Irani; reveals Raj Kapoor once canceled shoot after she got a headache

Renowned veteran actress Aruna Irani has graced the film industry with numerous memorable performances. Recently, she reminisced about her time working with Rishi Kapoor on Bobby, describing him as a 'mischievous child' on set. She also shared a heartwarming anecdote about Raj Kapoor, who showed his compassion by calling a pack-up after she had a headache during filming, demonstrating his genuine care for his actors.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aruna Irani shared her memories of Rishi Kapoor during the filming of Bobby, describing him as a 'mischievous child'. She highlighted how Raj Kapoor never treated Rishi as his son on set but instead approached him as a new talent to shape for the role.

Reflecting on their collaborations, she said, "I did quite a few films with Rishi Kapoor. He was a nice person. He was a mischievous child. As an actor, he was very cooperative with his directors and co-actors."

The veteran actress fondly recounted a moment when Raj Kapoor showed remarkable compassion for his actors by canceling a shoot after she mentioned having a headache. She described an evening when, while waiting for lighting to be set up for a party scene, she felt unwell.

When Raj noticed her discomfort, he immediately called for a pack-up, despite the scene being an expensive one that featured her in a green dress trying to woo Rishi's character. Although she offered to continue filming after taking medicine, Raj insisted they postpone, stating that as an actor, he understood the importance of well-being. His empathy and consideration for his cast left a lasting impression on her.

Aruna also reminisced about Raj Kapoor's fair treatment of his son, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia on set. She recalled that Raj treated Rishi like any newcomer, focusing on nurturing their talent rather than their familial bond.

If they made mistakes, he would raise his voice, but he was equally quick to offer encouragement for their successes. Aruna highlighted how fortunate one was to work with a director who balanced discipline and support in such a way.

Aruna Irani is renowned for her remarkable versatility and talent, boasting an impressive career spanning over six decades. This cinematic veteran has brought to life some of the most unforgettable characters in film history.

Her extensive filmography includes classics such as Bombay to Goa, Caravan, Raja Babu, Beta, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Fakira, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Bobby, Kudrat, Do Phool, Sargam, and Gopi Kishan, among many others.

