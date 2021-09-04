On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima gifts first look of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen

The first look of late 's final film Sharmaji Namkeen has been gifted to fans by his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on his 69th birth anniversary. Along with it, Riddhima also shared the first look of Paresh Rawal from the film. After Rishi Kapoor's demise, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the late actor. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, who had previously worked with late Rishi Kapoor in films like 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Luck By Chance', and 'Eena Meena Deeka'.

Sharing the posters featuring her late dad Rishi Kapoor and actor Paresh Rawal, Riddhima wrote, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared two posters featuring her late dad Rishi Kapoor and actor Paresh Rawal. In the first poster, we get to see Late Rishi Kapoor walking with a smile in a sweater, muffler, pants and shoes with a briefcase in his arms. In the second poster, we see Paresh Rawal in similar attire and look as he stepped in to complete the remaining portions after Rishi Kapoor's demise in April 2020.

Take a look:

As soon as the poster was shared on social media, fans of the late actor began pouring in tributes in the comments. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to watch it." Another wrote, "Will definitely watch it." Another wrote, "Love you Chintuji and missing you very much. Best wishes to Paresh Rawal ji and to the entire cast and crew of the movie."

Sharmaji Namkeen is the coming-of-age story of a 60-year-old man. Juhi, who is a part of the film, had previously spoken to Indian Express and revealed that late Rishi Kapoor's character was 'tailor-made' for him. She had said, "It is one of the sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts I have heard in some time. When it was first narrated to me, I was excited! The dialogues and moments of the entire film keep you smiling and chuckling with laughter, and Chintuji’s role was tailor made for him."

The film is helmed by debutant director Hitesh Bhatia and backed by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures.

Also Read|Paresh Rawal honoured to step into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for Sharmaji Namkeen: Felt a sense of responsibility