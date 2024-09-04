Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: When he sent telegram to Neetu Kapoor after Kabhi Kabhie shoot; 'Sikhni badi yaad aati hai'

Born to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor was one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema. In 1970, he made his adolescent debut as a younger version of Raj Kapoor in his directorial film Mera Naam Joker. Three years later, Rishi Kapoor played his first lead role in his father's 1973 film, Bobby. Rishi, who was married to Neetu Kapoor, once revealed that he sent a telegram to his co-star after the shoot of Kabhi Kabhie as he was missing her.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary today (September 4), let's take a memory lane about the times when Rishi Kapoor shared a sweet anecdote about how he was once missing Neetu Kapoor in the initial days. So much so that he ended up sending a telegram to her. During the promotion of his film, All Is Well, in 2015 on Comedy Nights With Kapil, Kapil Sharma, the show host, quizzed Rishi Kapoor about whether he approached her first or Neetu did.

Recalling his experience of how he approached Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor remembered that they were shooting for Kabhi Kabhie in the 70s. Rishi and Neetu used to work in two shifts back then. The late actor continued that they would travel together in the same car and later developed a liking for each other.

After completing the shoot of Kabhi Kabhie, Rishi Kapoor went to Spain to shoot for another film. Rishi reminisced, "Ek din raat ko emotional (ho gaya), un dino mobile phone hote toh the nahin, naa koi trunk call lagte the phir woh itna time lagta tha (I got emotional one day. As there were no mobile phones and trunk call used to take a lot of time)."

Advertisement

"Toh Maine wahan ek telegram maar diya ki 'Sikhni badi yaad aati hai yaar' (I sent a telegram to Neetu saying 'I miss you')," he added. Rishi Kapoor then recalled when Neetu Kapoor received his telegram in Srinagar, she started running and telling people on the set that he was missing her.

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor met Neetu Kapoor on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. Their romance blossomed during the filming of Kabhi Kabhie in 1976, and they tied the knot in 1980.

ALSO READ: Did you know Rishi Kapoor was proud of Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar? Late actor said, ‘beta toh mera hai’