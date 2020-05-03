Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima shares a perfect throwback family picture to admit she misses him

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and remembering her father is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who shared a throwback family picture admitting that she misses her father.

Last week had been extremely sad for Bollywood as we witnessed two back-to-back losses with Irrfan Khan and 's demise. Everyone is bereaved with this irrevocable loss to the Indian cinema. From celebrities to fans, everyone has been paying their condolences on social media. While there were special permissions granted for a certain number of people to attend the last rites of Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wasn't in the city and travelled to Mumbai vis road after hearing this sad news. Riddhima reached Mumbai last night and was snapped with her daughter Samara.

Riddhima has been sharing some amazing throwback pictures of Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram stories. After sharing a throwback picture of her father showing off his million-watt smile while donning a simple white kurta, Riddhima has shared a throwback family picture of her posing with Rishi Kapoor, mom , daughter Samara and brother . Chintu ji along with Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima are all smiles as they strike a pose for a perfect family picture. This picture was taken after a family dinner outside a restaurant. Sharing the pic, Riddhima wrote, "Miss you so much."

(Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni returns to Mumbai with daughter Samara post father Rishi Kapoor's demise)

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, due to his prolonged leukemia diagnosis. For many months, Chintu ji and Neetu Kapoor were stationed in New York, where the veteran actor was getting treatment. The veteran actor had returned to India in September 2019 and was excited to be back home. While Neetu ji and Ranbir were by his side, sadly, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi with her husband and kids.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×