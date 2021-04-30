Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Maniesh Paul & others remember the veteran actor

On Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary, several celebs took to social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

has been one of the most loved Bollywood actors in Bollywood who had given several blockbuster hits over the years. In fact, he had also managed to rule millions of hearts with his charm and enjoyed a massive fan following. So, when he breathed his last on April 30 last year, it was a big shock for the entire nation. From commoners to celebs everyone had mourned his demise. And while it is a year since his demise, everyone continues to miss his presence.

Today, on his first death anniversary, his fans and family remembered the Karz star, several actors took to social media to pay a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. Juhi Chawla, who had shared the screen with Rishi in movies like Bol Radha Bol, Darr etc, shared a video of Rishi’s pics with her from the movies. In the caption she wrote, “Remembering Rishiji Many fun & fond memories.... #RishiKapoor #RememberingRishiKapoor”. also shared a pic with the late actor and wrote, “My constant reaction when I was next to him.. Mouth shut ears open. Miss you Chintoo uncle. Cheers to that twinkle in your eyes… Always and forever.”

On the other hand, Divya Dutta also penned about missing Rishi’s presence and tweeted, “Childhood was you. And your movies!! That handsome face!! Dancing n singing and acting like a dream !! Cherish each moment of working with you, learning from you, knowing you!! You lived life beautifully!! All heart! That’s what you are!! Miss you #RishiKapoor @chintskap.”

Take a look at celeb posts remembering Rishi Kapoor:

Childhood was you. And your movies!! That handsome face!! Dancing n singing and acting like a dream !! Cherish each moment of working with you, learning from you, knowing you!! You lived life beautifully!! All heart! That’s what you are!! Miss you #RishiKapoor @chintskap pic.twitter.com/TCuQjURz6s — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, had also remembered her husband with a warm note as she had shared a throwback picture with him. She wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

