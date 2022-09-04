Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter Samara wishes her 'best nana' on his birth anniversary with a THROWBACK photo

Today marks Rishi Kapoor's 70th birthday anniversary. He left for his heavenly abode in 2020, leaving behind his untraceable and unmatchable legacy. His unfortunate demise sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers. The Khel Khel Mein actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years. He died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India. On his birthday, social media is filled up with best wishes as his loved ones remembered him.

On Rishi Kapoor's birthday, his granddaughter and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter shared a throwback photo. The picture featured, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima, and Samara. While sharing the post, Samara wrote, "happy birthday to the best nana in the world! We miss you so much everyday and we all love you forever." Her mother and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the post and commented with red heart emojis.

Check post here:

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor too shared a goofy picture as she remembered her late husband. She captioned the post: "Happy birthday," alongside a red heart emoji. In it, the late actor sported a funky colourful glass, while his wife is seen holding his face as they happily posed for the camera. The husband-wife was also seen twinning in black outfits. Reacting to the special tribute, Soni Razdan and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped red heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor shares a goofy PIC with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Take a look