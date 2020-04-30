Rishi Kapoor's hospitalization news calls for multiple reactions on Twitter; Fans pray for his speedy recovery

Rishi Kapoor has been shifted to the ICU and has not been keeping well of late. Numerous fans of the actor have now prayed for his well-being and sent their wishes through Twitter.

Veteran actor ’s current health status has left everyone worried now. If sources are to be believed, the Bollywood star has been hospitalized for two weeks now. However, he has been recently shifted to the ICU owing to his deteriorated condition. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had undergone treatment in New York. The actor had come back to India a little while back much to the excitement of his fans.

As soon as the news of Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalization spread like wildfire, reactions began coming on the part of social media. Many fans of the veteran actor have prayed for his speedy recovery and good health. Many of them are unable to digest this fact that the actor is in a serious condition. One of the fans writes, ‘He is in the hospital. Let's all pray for his quick recovery.’ Another fan simply writes a ‘get well soon’ message for the veteran actor.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Shivaaye... prayers for your fast recovery Rishi Ji #RishiKapoor — Veer Akshay Singh (akshayveer5) April 29, 2020

Get well soon, May Allah give you good health sir...#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/13DdLEr2Z3 — ALI KHAN (INDIAN) (kingkhanali786) April 29, 2020

#RishiKapoor hospitalised in mumbai. Hope everything is good. Get well soon chintskap ji. — Nityanand Pathak (imNityaPathak) April 29, 2020

“He is in the hospital.

Let's all pray for his quick recovery.#rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/YtdBST2fz8 — Sara Ali Khan (mysarakhan) April 29, 2020

#RishiKapoor

Get well soon sir chintskap .

Our prayers are with you

I hate this year, wish we don't have 2020 in our calendar. pic.twitter.com/vE8sFmcEdh — Dr. Priya Sharma (priyasharma0231) April 29, 2020

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller titled The Body co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Shobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. He will be collaborating with Juhi Chawla for the upcoming movie named Sharmaji Namkeen. They had also begun shooting for the same. However, the schedule was stalled because of Rishi Kapoor’s health issues. The actor has one more movie lined up in which he teams up with . It is an official remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern.

