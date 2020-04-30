Rishi Kapoor's last tweet was a heartfelt request to his fans and followers to battle Coronavirus together

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday morning, was a vivacious actor and leaves behind a legacy like no other. The actor's last tweet was earlier this month before he was hospitalised.

Veteran actor was quite the social media savvy celebrity. While his own son kept away from Twitter and Instagram, Rishi was completely the opposite as he was active on social media. From voicing his opinions to schooling haters who trolled him, Twitter was right up his alley. Rishi, who passed away on Thursday morning, was a vivacious actor and leaves behind a legacy like no other. The actor's last tweet was earlier this month before he was hospitalised.

In his last tweet, Rishi had made a sincere appeal to his fans and followers to not attack medical staff working on the frontline. He wrote, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

Check out Rishi Kapoor's last tweet below:

An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

In a statement confirming his death, the Kapoor family said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," the statement added.

