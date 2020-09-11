  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor

The Bollywood Art Project, a street art initiative by Ranjit Dahiya, has come together yet again and paid tribute to the King of Romance Rishi Kapoor.
22158 reads Mumbai
News,Ranbir Kapoor,rishi kapoor,neetu kapoorRishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been four months since the demise of Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and even today his fan clubs continue to share unseen and rare videos, photos of the actor. One such fan and founder of the Bollywood Art Project has paid an artsy tribute to the legendary actor amid Mumbai's busy bylanes. The Bollywood Art Project, a street art initiative by Ranjit Dahiya, has now come together and painted a brand new mural in one of the many bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra.

With bright tones of pink and yellow, the mural is an eye-catchy one and is bound to grab your attention even from a distance. Sharing the entire process of painting it and the final mural on Instgram, the caption read, "Rishi Kapoor adds beauty to the charm of Bollywood's most loved city."  The mural will definitely be a massive delight for Rishi Kapoor fans. 

The mural will take you back in time as Ranjit and his team have chosen Rishi Kapoor's avatar from his much-loved film Bobby. "We tried to spread the charm he carried, through the painting, I invite every Mumbaikar to enjoy its beauty at Bandstand, Bandra. We believe that it will help the localites and visitors to cherish the memories they had for our beloved Romance King," a caption on one of his posts read. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Giving final touch to the painting... . BAP is proud to contribute to the charm of Bollywood by painting the handsome Rishi Kapoor on the walls of Mumbai. . We tried to spread the charm he carried, through the painting, I invite every Mumbaikar to enjoy its beauty at Bandstand, Bandra. . We believe that it will help the localites and visitors to cherish the memories they had for our beloved Romance King. . #rishikapoor #neetusingh #ranbirkapoor #kapoorfamily #bollywoodartproject #bollywoodmovies #bollywoodcinema #bollywoodstar #bollywood #bollywoodlovers #wallart #streetart #muralart #painting #artforlife #artlovers #artistsoninstagram @neetu54

A post shared by Bollywood Art project (BAP) (@bollywoodartproject) on

The BAP had also recently dedicated a mural to Irrfan Khan after his demise and it was painted close to location of where the late actor's film The Lunchbox was shot.  

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's mural dons Mumbai's Bandra street as artists pays tribute; actor's son Babil shares a glimpse

Credits :Bollywood Art Project/Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement