Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor

It has been four months since the demise of Bollywood veteran actor and even today his fan clubs continue to share unseen and rare videos, photos of the actor. One such fan and founder of the Bollywood Art Project has paid an artsy tribute to the legendary actor amid Mumbai's busy bylanes. The Bollywood Art Project, a street art initiative by Ranjit Dahiya, has now come together and painted a brand new mural in one of the many bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra.

With bright tones of pink and yellow, the mural is an eye-catchy one and is bound to grab your attention even from a distance. Sharing the entire process of painting it and the final mural on Instgram, the caption read, "Rishi Kapoor adds beauty to the charm of Bollywood's most loved city." The mural will definitely be a massive delight for Rishi Kapoor fans.

The mural will take you back in time as Ranjit and his team have chosen Rishi Kapoor's avatar from his much-loved film Bobby. "We tried to spread the charm he carried, through the painting, I invite every Mumbaikar to enjoy its beauty at Bandstand, Bandra. We believe that it will help the localites and visitors to cherish the memories they had for our beloved Romance King," a caption on one of his posts read.

The BAP had also recently dedicated a mural to Irrfan Khan after his demise and it was painted close to location of where the late actor's film The Lunchbox was shot.

