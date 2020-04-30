Rishi Kapoor's last family outing with Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima was all things happy

In less than 24 hours, the film industry and Indians woke up to another rude shock on Thursday as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai.

In less than 24 hours, the film industry and Indians woke up to another rude shock on Thursday as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai. The vivacious actor was all smiles even when life got him down with a serious illness. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to confirm, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Rishi was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon. Randhir Kapoor also had revealed that his brother was unable to talk.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kapoor family confirms veteran actor succumbed to leukemia; Read full statement

Rishi, who was getting treated in the US, returned to India late last year. He had also signed his next film opposite . After returning to India, Rishi and Neetu did not shy away from the cameras and even attended various functions. The actor's last outing with his family was a lunch in Mumbai's Bandra in November 2019. The family looked all things happy as they were snapped outside a restaurant while exiting. , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter along with Rishi smiled wide and posed for the cameras.

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×