Rishi Kapoor's response to a fan who asks him to be more cheerful this Christmas will leave you in splits

Rishi Kapoor has a perfect response for a fan who asks him to be more cheerful this Christmas.

has been the talk of the town, first for his Bollywood comeback with Emraan Hashmi starrer The body and for his social media presence. Seldom, Chintuji has drawn attention for his anger and for schooling the paparazzi. Recently, the veteran actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself wearing a red Santa hat as he wished his fans Merry Christmas.

While many fans wished him back, a particular user asked him to be more cheerful on the on the ocassion. "Dear @chintskap . Thanks for the wishes but you could spread more cheer if there was the sly sweet smile of yours added to the pic", the user commented on Rishi Kapoor's post and the actor's reply is leaving us in splits. Rishi Kapoor shared another picture where he is seen wearing the same Santa hat and posing with his family on Christmas. "Ye lo!", Rishi wrote in his post.

Dear @chintskap . Thanks for the wishes but you could spread more cheer if there was the sly sweet smile of yours added to the pic https://t.co/cZ17jgbFr2 — k s sanjay (@kssanjay) December 24, 2019

On the work front, Rishi was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's The Body with Emraan Hashmi. The mystery thriller follows the story of a man whose wife is murdered. Her body goes missing from the morgue and the husband lands into trouble as he is the prime suspect behind the crime. The film marks Rishi Kapoor's comeback in Bollywood after his 11 months long sabbatical and is slated for April 24, 2020 release.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi calls his co star Rishi Kapoor a sweetheart; says He is far away from showing anger on sets

Credits :Twitter

Read More