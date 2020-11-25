  1. Home
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh share adorable birthday wishes for their first born Riaan; Take a look

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh posted sweet birthday wishes for their little munchkin Riaan on his 6th birthday.
Bollywood actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh firstborn Riaan is celebrating his 6th birthday today. To wish the little munchkin, mom Genelia took to her social media to share a beautiful birthday post for her the birthday boy. The actress has shared an adorable reel video featuring her and Riaan wherein they can be seen spending some mother-son moments together. Dad Riteish Deshmukh also took to his social media handle to share sweet birthday posts for Riaan. 

While sharing the birthday wish for Riaan, Genelia wrote,"I LOVE YOU RIAAN For me, today is a festival because it’s the day you choose me. Happy Birthday My Darling Baby Boy." Reposting the same video on Instagram, Riteish wrote, “Happy Birthday Riaan - You are our life... keep smiling beta, you make our living worth it.”

He has shared another video capturing the beautiful moment of him and his son. He captioned it as, “I love you Riaan.... Happy Birthday My Simba, My Kion.”

Take a look at Riteish and Genelia’s birthday wishes for son Riaan here:

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012 and they are now proud parents of Riaan and Rahyl. They are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. They have always supported each other and give us major relationship goals with their interesting posts on social media. The duo has worked together in films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Mauli.

Also Read: Genelia Deshmukh, Harman Baweja’s It’s My Life to FINALLY release post a decade; Will premiere on TV

