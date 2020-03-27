Riteish Deshmukh adds a fun twist to the hand wash challenge amidst Coronavirus; Watch video

While everyone has been advised to wash their hands, Riteish Deshmukh has also taken up the #Handwashchallenge.

Coronavirus has created panic among all the citizens around the world. The virus which is spreading across the world has created a panic environment all over. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days. This is the first time such a measure has been taken in India. While the celebrities have been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, there are videos of how to wash hands also surfing on the internet.

Riteish Deshmukh has given a hilarious twist to Coronavirus. While there are videos advising people to wash their hands every minute, Riteish has shown how and why to wash hands in a fun way. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "itna corona mujhe pyaar #coronavirus #Handwashchallenge." For the uninitiated, the song is from and Revathi starrer Love titled Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. The actor had recently lashed out in his tweet at the 11 Coronavirus suspects who fled a hospital in Navi Mumbai. He stated that these 11 people suspected of having the COVID-19 are putting the people around them at risk.

He further adds how this is very irresponsible behaviour on their part and that they should have stayed in the hospital under isolation to make sure that their friends, family and loved ones are not at risk of contracting the Coronavirus. The Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh has mentioned in his tweet that medical authorities should be allowed to do their jobs effortlessly, in order to stop the Coronavirus from spreading further.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's video here:

