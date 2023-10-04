Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive hand-in-hand for Mission Raniganj screening; Watch

As the survival thriller film by director Tinu Suresh Desai inches towards its release, it has kept cinephiles on the edge of their seats. The movie, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is scheduled to be released on October 6. Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of the movie organised an official screening which was attended by the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Among them was B-town’s cutest couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Bollywood actors Riteish and Genelia have been spreading smiles and positivity online with their cute and funny reels on Instagram. Time and again, they also keep giving us a glimpse of the family time they spend together with their sons Riaan and Rahyl. Recently, the celebrity couple decided to venture out on a romantic movie date and were spotted arriving at the screening of Mission Raniganj. In the video, they were seen arriving in their luxurious car. Keeping it casual, the Grand Masti actor wore a black t-shirt with a pair of black cargo pants. He gave his look a pop of color with his bright red sneakers. As for the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress, she wore a simple top with a pair of distressed denims. The mother of two wore a pair of powder-blue heels and kept her hair open. After posing for the paparazzi together, they went inside the screening venue, hand-in-hand. Their fans were delighted to spot them together and showered them with love.

Riteish has been part of many successful movies like Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Heyy Babyy, Double Dhamaal, Housefull 4, Ek Villain, and many more. Currently, his fans are excited to laugh out loud with his upcoming movie Housefull 5 which is expected to release sometime next year.

Genelia is an actress who has worked in scores of films across multiple Indian languages in her career spanning several years. After producing and acting in the Marathi movie Ved along with her husband, she was seen in Trial Period, earlier this year. Next up for her is Junior.

