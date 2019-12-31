Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wish their fans a very happy New Year & a rocking 2020; Watch video

And now as the year is coming to an end, Genelia and Riteish have shared another adorable video in which the two are wishing their fan a happy New Year and a rocking 2020.

One of the cutest couples of B-town Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, time and again swoon the audience with their cute and adorable videos and photos. Whenever the couple share loved-up photos on social media, all their fans shower immense love on the couple. A video of Riteish helping Genelia in tying her red tie in front of a mirror during Christmas had grabbed eyeballs and made the viewers go gaga over their gesture. But what caught our attention was Genelia's caption. She wrote, “It’s never too late to tie a knot #alliwantforchristmasisyou.”

And now as the year is coming to an end, Genelia and Riteish have shared another adorable video in which the two are wishing their fans a happy New Year and a rocking 2020. In the video, we can see Riteish donning a blue coloured hoodie with cool aviators and Genelia is donning a denim jacket with a pink coloured scarf. She paired her look with a pair of cool sunglasses. Sharing the video, Riteish wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy new year- @geneliad - have a rocking 2020."

Check out Riteish and Genelia's wish here:

Talking about Ritesh and Genelia, the two tied the knot in 2012 and the couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring and Tara Sutaria. Prior to this, he was seen in Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. Next up, Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and .

