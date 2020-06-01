Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia wish their 'Superhero son' Rahyl in a unique way on his birthday; See Photos

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pen heartwarming wishes for their younger son Rahyl Deshmukh on his 4th birthday.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been using this opportunity to spend some quality time with their families and loved ones. Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor is spending his quarantine period with wife and actress Genelia D'Souza and kids Rahyl and Riaan. Not only this but the Housefull actor has also been a rage on TikTok with his amusing videos and sharing the same on his Instagram accounts for fans. His videos often grab the eyeballs and witness a good viewership.

Today, on the occasion of his son Rahyl Deshmukh's birthday, Riteish has penned a beautiful but hilarious birthday wish for his kid. Sharing a few adorable pictures of his son and a video where their dog is showering love on the cute kid, Riteish wrote, "Rahyl बेटा जब तुम पैदा हुए थे, डॉक्टर ने मुझे आ के कहा - मुबारक हो आपके के घर Super Hero पैदा हुआ है। पिछले साल तुम Captian America थे, इस साल Spider-Man हो। मैं सोच रहा हूँ तुम्हारी माँ का नाम @geneliad है या Marvel. I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving & more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son." (son when you were born, the doctor came and told me - congratulations a superhero has been born. Last year you were Captain America, this year Spider-Man. I am wondering whether your mother's name is Genelia or Marvel)

(Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary; Shares a heart touching video)

On the other hand, mommy Genelia wrote, "RAHYL.... Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is.. . Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday. . Happy Birthday Baby Boy . Spider-Man just lost his amazingggggg tag to you #thebestboyintheworld #mysonshine."

For the uninitiated, Riteish Deshmukh married Genelia D'Souza on 3 February 2012. Their first son, Riaan, was born on 25 November 2014 and their second son, Rahyl, was born on 1 June 2016.

Check out Riteish and Genelia's posts here:

Credits :Instagram

