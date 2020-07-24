Riteish Deshmukh asks for contact details of ‘Warrior Aaji’ after her roadside martial arts VIDEO goes viral

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Since yesterday, a video of an 85-year-old lady from Pune named Shanta Balu Pawar has gone viral on internet as in the video, she is showing off her skills to earn money. Resident of Hadpsar, Pune, the video shows her standing on the road and clad in a purple saree, she can be seen juggling a bamboo stick as she performed tricks to entertain people and earn some money, and people were seen putting money in her bowl to show their support. Soon after, Riteish Deshmukh, who is quite active on social media, inquired about the lady as he wrote, ‘Can someone please get me the contact details of her,’ while he called her Warrior Aaaji Maa....”

Later, Riteish shared that he has found the contact details of the woman and tweeted, "Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story." Well, this video was really heartwarming and Riteish instantly won hearts by inquiring about the lady. As we speak, Riteish is spending quality time with his family at home amid the lockdown.

Check out the video here:

Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ... pic.twitter.com/yO3MX9w2nw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

