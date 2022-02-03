Riteish Deshmukh calls Genelia ‘Greatest blessing of life’ & wishes her on their 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood one of the coolest couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. Their wedding is nothing less than any beautiful journey. The couple is a perfect example of what a strong relationship looks like. They had won the internet from their cute chemistry. Right from reels to Tik Tok videos, fans have always fallen in love with them. Well, on this special day, Riteish shared a series of monochrome pictures on his Instagram along with which he has also written a beautiful note for his ‘Baiko’.

Riteish has written, “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you.” To note, Riteish and Genelia met during the making of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been together for more than a decade-and-a-half. They got married on February 3, 2012, and have two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple had a Maharashtrian and Christain wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 in a supporting role. Genelia has been missing from the screen for a long time. Fans are waiting for her to see.

