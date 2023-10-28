Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and kids gear up for 'Halloween time' as they turn into bandaged mummies

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They often share cute videos and pictures on their social media which also feature their kids. Today, Genelia shared glimpses as her family prepared for the upcoming Halloween. In them, the entire family can be seen dressed like mummies.

Genelia Deshmukh shares glimpses from Halloween prep

Today, on October 28th, Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram stories to share some pictures and videos as her family prepared for Halloween. In the first video, we see Riteish Deshmukh putting bandages on her arm as she asks in the caption, "what's @riteishd doing?". In the follow-up video, we see that her two kids have also joined. The actress captioned it, "N now the other 2 Deshmukh's have joined in???"

The last picture consists of a selfie in which Genelia, Riteish and their two sons are fully bandaged like mummies. Its caption read, "Halloween time."

Check out!

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh pick sons from football practice

Last week, the couple was papped as they went to pick up their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl from football practice. The family was snapped outside a football ground where their sons were involved in a football practice. After the photographers requested them to pose, the family gracefully stood and posed. Then Riaan and Rahyl greeted the paps with folded hands and their mother also joined their sweet gesture with a namaste. Several people took to the comment section to admire this gesture.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's work front

Genelia was recently seen in the comedy-drama film Trial Period. She will be next appearing alongside Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par. Both the actors have started their prep work and the shooting is expected to start in January next year. Riteish, on the other hand, directed and produced the 2022 Marathi film Ved. He will next act in the horror comedy Kakuda, Visfot and Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh pick sons from football practice; kids greet paps with folded hands; WATCH