  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh pen heartfelt birthday wishes for his mom Vaishali; Share beautiful photos

As Riteish Deshmukh’s mother has turned a year older today, he and his wife Genelia Deshmukh has shared beautiful posts for her on Instagram.
14280 reads Mumbai
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh pen heartfelt birthday wishes for his mom Vaishali; Share beautiful photosRiteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh pen heartfelt birthday wishes for his mom Vaishali; Share beautiful photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo not just win hearts with their adorable chemistry but never miss a chance of showering love on their family. So as Riteish’s mother turned a year older today, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya couple took to Instagram shared adorable messages for her. The Housefull star shared candid pics with his mommy wherein they were seen sharing a laugh and captioned it, “आई Love You... Happy Birthday!”

On the other hand, Genelia also shared beautiful pics with her sasu maa wherein she was seen hugging her. In the caption, Genelia wrote how her mother in law showers unconditional love on her. “A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself, a mother-in-law helps her to be one.” Happy Birthday Aai.To all our endless conversations, to loving our most Favourite man in different ways but most importantly to these endless hugs which are sometimes all I need. I Love you Always and Forever,” she added.

Take a look at Riteish and Genelia’s birthday wish for Vaishali Deshmukh:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

आई Love You... Happy Birthday!

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

As soon as the Deshmukh couple shared the post, Vaishali was showered immense love. Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday ma” with a heart emoticon. Riteish’s Housefull 3 co-star Abhishek Bachchan also send birthday love to the actor’s mother.

Meanwhile, Riteish is making the headlines as he recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 along with wife Genelia and revealed that they have pledged to be organ donors.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to go green in support of organ donation; Riteish Deshmukh to grace Karamveer episode

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram, Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

You may like these
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia wish their 'Superhero son' Rahyl in a unique way on his birthday; See Photos
Genelia wishes her 'dearest forever' Riteish Deshmukh a Happy Anniversary; Says the best is yet to come
Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 17 years of togetherness with husband Riteish Deshmukh; Shares adorable videos
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wish their fans a very happy New Year & a rocking 2020; Watch video
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh donates 25 lakhs for Chief Minister Relief Fund
Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement