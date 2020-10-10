Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh pen heartfelt birthday wishes for his mom Vaishali; Share beautiful photos

As Riteish Deshmukh’s mother has turned a year older today, he and his wife Genelia Deshmukh has shared beautiful posts for her on Instagram.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo not just win hearts with their adorable chemistry but never miss a chance of showering love on their family. So as Riteish’s mother turned a year older today, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya couple took to Instagram shared adorable messages for her. The Housefull star shared candid pics with his mommy wherein they were seen sharing a laugh and captioned it, “आई Love You... Happy Birthday!”

On the other hand, Genelia also shared beautiful pics with her sasu maa wherein she was seen hugging her. In the caption, Genelia wrote how her mother in law showers unconditional love on her. “A daughter-in-law cannot be perfect by herself, a mother-in-law helps her to be one.” Happy Birthday Aai.To all our endless conversations, to loving our most Favourite man in different ways but most importantly to these endless hugs which are sometimes all I need. I Love you Always and Forever,” she added.

Take a look at Riteish and Genelia’s birthday wish for Vaishali Deshmukh:

As soon as the Deshmukh couple shared the post, Vaishali was showered immense love. Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday ma” with a heart emoticon. Riteish’s Housefull 3 co-star Abhishek Bachchan also send birthday love to the actor’s mother.

Meanwhile, Riteish is making the headlines as he recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 along with wife Genelia and revealed that they have pledged to be organ donors.

