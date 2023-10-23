Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh pick sons from football practice; kids greet paps with folded hands; WATCH

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh got married to his ladylove, actress Genelia D'Souza (now Deshmukh) in 2012. They are now proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Time and again, the couple is spotted in the city enjoying their time together. However, they are also clicked with their sons on some occasions. Every time the kids pose for the paps, they are seen greeting them with love and respect. Now, the boys are being lauded online for their sweet gesture to the paparazzi as they were clicked with their parents in the city.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s sons greet paparazzi with namaste

Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been investing a lot of time and energy in nurturing and bringing up their two sons. Time and again, the actors give a glimpse of their sons, sometimes chanting aarti and other times learning new skills and being part of multiple customs. Recently, the entire family was spotted outside a football ground where the actors had gone to pick up their sons from their football practice.

In the video, the stars with their kids were seen exiting the ground when they got snapped by the paparazzi. As the camerapersons requested them for pictures, the family stood outside the gate and posed together. This is when Riaan and Rahyl greeted them with folded hands. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress also joined her sons and acknowledged them with a namaste. Several people in the comments section showered love on the little kids.

Riteish Deshmukh’s work front

Riteish is an actor who has worked in many Hindi and Marathi language movies. Interestingly, both Riteish and Genalia started their film career with the 2003 romantic drama movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. Since then, the actor has worked in many movies. However, he is better known for playing some iconic characters in movies like Masti, Heyy Babyy, and Housefull, among others.

Genelia Deshmukh’s work front

Genelia became a popular face after she starred in the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Apart from Hindi, she has also worked in some Telugu, and Tamil language films. Her notable projects are Happy, Ready, Force, Ved, and more.

