Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia give a glimpse of their fun weekend plans as they dance to 'Tamma Tamma'; WATCH

We might be nearing the end of this weekend, but that shouldn’t dampen our party spirits! So go out and have fun before another dreadful Monday creeps upon us. We know you might be tempted to lay in your bed all day and waste away your Sunday, so here is a reminder from Bollywood’s cutest couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh that it is a time to party! Just a while ago, the duo was spotted at a gathering, dancing freely and laughing to the fullest. Spoiler alert: Your heart might just die from a cuteness attack.

Riteish and Genelia looked amazing as they swayed their hips to the peppy beat of the classic party song, ‘Tamma Tamma’. Riteish was seen in an all white outfit with specks of neon yellow on it. On the other hand, Genelia was clad in a smart black and white co-ord set and pulled it off effortlessly. The two dancing partners were also joined by Sanjay Kapoor and Farah Khan in their shenanigans. It seems like the dancing troupe was having a gala time and their happiness was infectious.

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, the Deshmukh couple is set to make their comeback on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal this news that the two will be soon seen in a Shaad Ali film. Recently, T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled ‘Mister Mummy’.

