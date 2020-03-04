Riteish Deshmukh hails communal harmony & sings a song from Bangistan; Says, ‘Hindus and Muslims are brothers’

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Twitter wherein he is seen singing a communal song from his film. Take a look!

In the wake of the anti- CAA protests, the capital of India, New Delhi, is battling its worst riots and given the current scenario in the country, Baaghi 3 actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is quite active on social media, shared a video wherein he is seen lip syncing to his own song from Bangistan, reflecting on communal harmony. That’s right! The song that we are talking about is a song from his film- 2015-film Bangistan titled Maula. In the Tik Tok video, this Housefull actor is seen lip syncing a poem on communal harmony which goes like- “Mujhko kuch bhi pata nahi tha, waqt bada hi accha tha. Mera koi dharam nahi tha, jab mai chota baccha tha. Fir ik mazhab milte hi mera bachpan choot gaya, dooje dharam ka dost wo mera choot gaya. Allah hoon, allah hoon. Hey ram, Hey Ram.”

Alongside the video which he shared on Twitter, Riteish wrote, “Hindu Muslim bhai bhai.” Titled Maula, the song was sung by Rituraj Mohanty and Ram Sampath, and composed by Sampath. Apart from this, of late, Riteish Deshmukh is also making headlines for his new hairdo which sees him sporting a blonde hairdo, and recently, when a Twitter user compared Riteish’s new hairstyle to that of DJ Snake, calling him a cheaper version of the musician, Riteish retorted to this in a rather funny way as he said, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa…”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Housefull 4 and next, he will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and and in the film, Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of Tiger’s brother while Jackie Shroff will play the role of Tiger and Riteish’s father.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's song here:

