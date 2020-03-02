Riteish Deshmukh has father and son time with Rahyl post his school; Watch Video

Riteish Deshmukh was spotted with his son Rahyl while the actor had gone to pick his kid from school who was in a chirpy mood after school.

Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen in Marjaavaan is currently busy promoting his film Baaghi 3 in the city with Tiger Shroff and . The actor is often spotted with his wife and actress Genelia D'Souza after a workout outside the gym or just strolling in the city. The couple is often spotted with their kid Rahyl outside his school. The three look absolutely adorable together and are often spotted acknowledging the paparazzi with a smile. Riteish and Genelia enjoy a huge fan following and their chemistry is loved.

Recently, Riteish was spotted with his son Rahyl while the actor had gone to pick him up from his school. Rahyl looked like one happy kid after school and was running on the streets. Later, Riteish was spotted lifting Rahyl on his arms and carried him towards the car. The kid, who is often spotted by the paps said hi at first and then a bye to the paps as he went towards his car. The two looked too cute together while having some father-son time together on the streets. Rahyl, on the other hand, was in a very chirpy mood and was busy jumping around when the paps were calling Riteish to pose.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie has been extensively shot in Serbia and Jaipur and while shooting in Serbia, Tiger got injured while shooting the high octane action scenes and post wrapping up the Serbia schedule, Shroff was relieved that he returned to the bay in one piece. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz and Jackie Shroff. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020. While the trailer of the movie left the audience wanting for more, the songs Bhankas, Dus Bahane 2.0 and Do You Love Me have created a strong buzz among the audience.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's video with Rahyl here:

