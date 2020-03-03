Riteish Deshmukh has a hilarious reply to a netizen who called him 'sasta DJ Snake': Check it out

Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his amazing sense of humour had an epic response to a Twitter user who called the actor 'sasta Dj Snake' on his new blonde look.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh has been creating a strong buzz since the announcement of the film was made. The film will feature Tiger and Riteish as brothers and their relationship has been showcased beautifully in the trailer too. The promotions of the movie are going on full swing and Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish are leaving no stone unturned. Riteish has been grabbing headlines with his stunning looks during the promotions. The actor had faced shaved off his hair during the promotions and then later the actor was spotted donning a blonde look.

Riteish also shared a photo on social media in which he can be seen flaunting his new hairdo. As soon as Riteish posted his new look on social media, netizens started comparing his new look to an international artist, DJ Snake. While some praised the actor's look, some trolled him by calling 'sasta DJ Snake'. Riteish, who is known for his amazing sense of humour replied back to the twitter user saying, "Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa." (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free). Many fans applauded the actor for his hilarious reply while some started making memes on the actor's look.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz and Jackie Shroff. Ankita will be seen playing Riteish's wife in the movie. Fans are loving the trailer of the movie and its music also has been trending across musical charts and songs like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are chartbusters. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's tweet here:

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

