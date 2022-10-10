Riteish Deshmukh has THIS to say about his attraction towards film direction

Recently, on July 10, actor Ritesh Deshmukh wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut Marathi film Ved, and shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Salman Khan from the film's sets. Notably, popular actor Salman Khan will be seen for a cameo in the film.

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married to each other since 2012. We often see that they both never leave a moment to exude couple goals and call each other their source of inspiration. Taking their relationship forward, they both have been blessed with two kids. While they both never shy away from showing how strongly they both are connected to their family, here is what Riteish has to say about his professional career.

Riteish Deshmukh on his directorial debut in Marathi Cinema

Sharing about his directorial debut, Riteish Deshmukh revealed about his attraction towards filmmaking process. In a conversation with news agency Press Trust of India, he said, “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t have the courage to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years I was trying to figure out…”

“Even the film that I have directed ‘Ved’ is something that worked out itself for me,” Deshmukh, who has also featured in Marathi films like Mauli and Lai Bhaari, told PTI.

Riteish Deshmukh on Marathi Cinema Vs Hindi Cinema

Riteish Deshmukh further highlighted how Marathi films face considerable competition from Hindi cinema.

“It is tough for Marathi cinema to survive with Hindi cinema in the same state when the first preference is to watch Hindi over Marathi cinema. When Marathi movies become a second choice, their theatre share invariably goes down,” said Deshmukh to PTI.

Speaking on how Marathi Cinema needs to work on factors to increase viewership of movies, Deshmukh said, “We have to figure out how to attract (audiences). Maharashtra has 12 crore population, I believe 9-10 crore will be a Marathi-speaking audience.”

“We are able to tap into that substantial base with very few films. Like, Sairat did brilliantly. Lai Bhaari, Natsamrat, these films reached the maximum audience. But we need more such films, we need two films every year,” he said to PTI.

On the work front, Deshmukh made his OTT debut with Plan A Plan B, co-starring actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was premiered on Netflix last month.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS habit as a host amazes Riteish Deshmukh; Find out