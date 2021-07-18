Riteish Deshmukh & his sons taking an indirect jibe at Genelia’s driving skills will crack you up

Riteish Deshmukh is back at making his fans laugh with his hilarious reel and this time, his sons accompany him in taking an indirect jibe at Genelia’s driving skills.

Riteish Deshmukh usually leaves all his fans in splits with his hilarious reels on Instagram. He is accompanied by his wife Genelia, his kids sometimes, and his pet dog. Yet again, the actor has posted a new reel on his Instagram page, and this one features both his sons. We bet you would not be able to control your laughter after looking at this one.

The video indirectly represents Genelia’s driving skills, and the Masti actor has killed it with the latest reel.

The reel begins with the actors' sons standing near the window and staring outside. After that, a clip of a car banging into another car can be seen, followed by his sons screaming in Marathi, “Baba Aai Aali.” (Dad! Mom has arrived!) Riteish who is busy on his phone, gets disappointed when his sons tell him that “Mom took your car”. ’s song from Om Shanti Om is playing in the background.

Check it out:

It indeed will crack you up! We wonder what will be Genelia’s reaction to watching this reel.

Many actors have commented on the reel. , Remo Dsouza, Zareen Khan, Suniel Shetty, and many others posted laughing emojis in the comments section.

We have to admit that Riteish and Genelia’s sons are also born actors. Did this reel leave you laughing hard too? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

