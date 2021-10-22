Riteish Deshmukh jokingly tweets about sweet prices, ends up facing backlash for bias towards Hindu festivals

Riteish Deshmukh, who is an active social media user irrespective of the platform, faced some criticism from netizens recently. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Riteish took to Twitter to share a light hearted tweet on Indian sweet prices. While the tweet included high prices of sweets like Ladoo, Jalebi and Kaju Barfi, it also mentioned the cost of weight loss.

Sharing the tweet, Riteish jokingly captioned it, "I thought I should warn you!!!!" However, the tweet did not go down well with a section of netizens who called out the actor for his bias towards Hindu festivals. One user replied saying, "You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals only? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho! (Cat's gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year, or Christmas!)"

The actor had an epic reply to this as he sarcastically tweeted back saying, "Sorry sir - Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I'm vegan. I don't eat curd.)."

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's tweet below:

I thought I should warn you !!!! pic.twitter.com/ptbJtYHAvC — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2021

Another user was irked by Riteish's tweet and commented, "Dear Riteish I want to see similar warning tweet from ur archive tweets during Bakrid/Eid/Christmas even on lighter note. Just check & reply (sic)."

While another netizen commented, "Patakhe mat jalao pollution. Mithai Mat khao Mote ho jaoge. The day is not long away you guys will say don’t use diyas pollution,etc." Looks like the actor gave it back with that one tweet and doesn't plan on delving into this further.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif aces her airport look in easy breezy style