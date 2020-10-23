  1. Home
Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh & others pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery post he suffers a heart attack

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was reportedly hospitalised early this morning today as he suffered a heart attack. Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh, Dipannita Sharma and others prayed for him.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 05:15 pm
2020 has been an extremely hard year and now, a recent report that legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized post it left netizens worried. Following the news, Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh and others reacted to the reports and prayed for his recovery. As per a report in TOI sports, Kapil Dev was taken to Fortis Hospital in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. The hospital said in its official statement that he was checked and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on him in the wee hours of the night.  

Ritesh took to social media and shared photos of the legend as he sent out a note hoping for his speedy recovery. He wrote, "Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir." Further, Payal Ghosh, who has been pretty active on Twitter, took to social media and expressed concern about his health. She wrote, "Wish u a speedy recovery to the legend cricketer @therealkapildev Prayers for your speedy recovery." Actress Dipannita Sharma also joined other stars in praying for Kapil Dev's recovery. 

She took to Twitter and wrote, "All our prayers with you for your speediest recovery #Kapildev sir ..." Gaurav Kapur also took to Twitter and shared his thoughts about it. He wrote, "Get well soon Kapil Paaji. We are all praying for you." As soon as fans heard about the news, they took to social media and started pouring in wishes for the legendary cricketer. 

Check out the tweets:

Meanwhile, as per the latest update from the hospital, Kapil Dev's condition is stable. In the initial statement, the hospital had mentioned that the legendary cricketer has complained of chest pain. The cricketer's life will be soon seen in a biopic starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer will be seen in the lead in '83 as Kapil Dev.

