Riteish Deshmukh preps for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy; Feels Tanhaji's success can prove beneficial

Riteish Deshmukh is to begin shooting for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy soon. The actor feels that after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his period drama could also move the audience.

Acclaimed actor Riteish Deshmukh is known for his incredible performances and out of the box roles. From comedy to action, protagonist to antihero, Riteish Deshmukh's exemplary acting has never failed to fetch him thumbs up from the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and where he plays Tiger Shroff's brother who gets abducted by the ISIS in Syria. The film is slated for March 6, 2020, and is being highly anticipated by the fans.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has also been in the news for his upcoming trilogy based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor had announced the project back in 2015 and as per a report by Times Of India, the film is finally all set to go on floors soon. In a group interview, Riteish revealed that he is excited to start shooting for his passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj directed by Nagraj Manjule and the team is working hard for the same.

Riteish also told the news portal that he feels the film could get a boost after the success of 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The success rate of periodic dramas in Bollywood has been high in recent times. The box office numbers of Tanhaji show that historic films are being appreciated by the audience and Ritiesh feels that it adds to the other periodic dramas coming up. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sings praises for Tanaji Malusre, who was the military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Actor Sharad Kelkar essayed the role of the great Maratha King in the film and now Riteish Deshmukh's version of the same is being awaited by fans.

