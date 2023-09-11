Riteish Deshmukh REACTS to rumors of Genelia Deshmukh's pregnancy; says ‘I wouldn’t mind having…’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are among the most loved couples of Bollywood and they have a massive following on social media. They have a strong social media game, and they often share the most hilarious and relatable reels on Instagram. They are doting parents to their two children- eight-year-old son Riaan, and seven-year-old son Rahyl. Recently, a report on social media speculated whether Genelia D'Souza is pregnant. Amid floating rumors of Genelia's pregnancy, Riteish Deshmukh set the record straight and said these rumors are absolutely untrue.

Riteish Deshmukh RUBBISHES rumors of Genelia Deshmukh's pregnancy

On Monday morning, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the portal speculating about Genelia's pregnancy. The headline read, "Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh." They posted pictures of Genelia and Riteish from a recent event, in which Genelia was seen wearing a blue dress, while Riteish wore a white shirt and blue pants. Sharing the screenshot, Riteish dismissed the rumors of Genelia's pregnancy. He wrote that while he wouldn't mind having more kids, unfortunately, the rumors are false. "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue," he wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's relationship

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia tied the knot in February 2012. They got married in a Hindu wedding ceremony first, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their first child, son Riaan, on 25 November 2014, while their second son Rahyl was born on 1 June 2016.

On Rahyl's 7th birthday, Genelia shared a lovely picture with him and wrote a heartfelt post for her son. "Your Baba and me always promised ourselves, that we want to a part, of the path you take in life and not demand the path, we want you take in life, we want to be just your people to cry, laugh, aide, assist or simply love And we promise to keep up to it but just promise me one thing, don’t EVER EVER stop these hugs my little one- it’s the only thing in life I will ever want and need Happy Birthday My Phenomenal Boy Rahyl I Love you more than you ever love football or Messi," she wrote.

