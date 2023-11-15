Riteish Deshmukh recalls watching Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar First Day First Show: 'Everyone was gobsmacked'

Abbas Mustan's 1993 thriller Baazigar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, remains a significant success, resonating with today's audience for its distinctive storyline and memorable songs. Recently marking its 30th anniversary, the film holds enduring appeal. Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared that he witnessed the movie's magic on its first day, first show. The audience in the theater was left astounded, as the plot unfolded in an unexpected and gripping manner.

Riteish Deshmukh disclosed that the theater audience fell silent upon witnessing the plot of Baazigar

Today, when an X (formerly Twitter) user mentioned that he wasn't even born when Baazigar was released, expressing a desire to use a time machine to go back to the First Day First Show and witness the audience's reaction to the iconic scene where Shah Rukh Khan's character throws Shilpa Shetty's character off the terrace, Riteish Deshmukh responded that he attended the first-day show. During that scene, he described how the entire theater went silent, with everyone taken aback by the unexpected turn. Interestingly, when he watched the movie again a month later, the audience applauded during the same scene.

In Riteish's words, "Saw it FDFS - Everyone was gobsmacked … silence in the theatre … no one saw it coming … saw it again after a month - shockingly the audience clapped at the same scene."

Check out Riteish's tweet below:

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty share heartfelt posts celebrating 30 years of Baazigar

As the movie marked its 30th anniversary, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Sharing a video, she expressed gratitude for completing 30 years on November 12th and thanked the producers. Shilpa then praised her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, acknowledging him as a true Baazigar and her lifelong acting school. She extended her gratitude to the film's director duo, Abbas-Mustan, and also appreciated her co-star Kajol.

Kajol celebrated the 30th anniversary of the movie on her social media handle, reminiscing about the film's many firsts, including working with Saroj Ji, meeting SRK, and encountering Anu Malik. She fondly recalled being treated with indulgence by Abbas Mustan and expressed gratitude to her co-actors Johny Lever and Shilpa Shetty, noting that every song and dialogue from the film brings a huge smile to her face.

About Baazigar

The film Baazigar is based on the 1991 American romantic thriller A Kiss Before Dying. Translating to gambler in English, the term Baazigar signifies the central theme. The movie's success played a crucial role in establishing Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs

