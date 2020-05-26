Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary; Shares a heart touching video

On Vilasrao Deshmukh’s 75th birth anniversary, Riteish Deshmukh shares an emotional video which will leave you with teary eyes.

Riteish Deshmukh has been one of the most entertaining actors in Bollywood. Not just he has been winning hearts with his acting prowess on the silver screen, he has also been a rage on TikTok with his amusing videos. His videos often grab the eyeballs and witnesses a good viewership. However, Riteish’s recent video, which he had also shared on Instagram, left the fans with a heavy heart as the Housefull star remembered his father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary today.

In the heartbreaking video, Riteish was seen looking at his father’s clothes which were hanging on a hanger. He then puts his hand through the sleeve of the kurta and ends up embracing himself as if he was being hugged by his father. Meanwhile, the song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ from ’s 2012 release Agneepath was played in the background. The video ended with Riteish’s pic with his father with the message, “Miss you”. Riteish captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday PAPPA..... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75.”

Take a look at Riteish’s emotional video on his father’s birth anniversary:

On the other hand, Genelia also shared a beautiful post for her father-in-law, wherein she was standing in front of Vilasrao Deshmukh’s statue. She wrote, “Riaan’s teacher asked him “What are you most proud of” .. His answer was, “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence every day and know that you are looking after us wherever you are.. You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa. #VilasraoDeshmukh75.”

Credits :Instagram

