Riteish Deshmukh remembers Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 10th death anniversary: Miss you everyday Pappa

Riteish Deshmukh has been one of the most entertaining actors in Bollywood. Not just, the actor has been winning hearts with his acting prowess on the silver screen. On Sunday, Riteish remembered his late father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 10th death anniversary with a heartfelt note on social media. Vilasrao passed away on 14 August 2012 due to multiple organ failures at Global Hospitals, Chennai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish shared pictures and wrote: "It’s been 10 years … I miss you everyday Pappa. #vilasraodeshmukh." The photos seem to appear from a prayer meeting arranged for Vilasrao on his 10th death anniversary and Riteish can be seen paying his respects to his late father. Reacting to Riteish's photos, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Namrata Shirodkar, and others sent love in the comments section.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's tribute for Vilasrao Deshmukh:

While Genelia Deshmukh also shared an emotional note on her father-in-law's death anniversary. She wrote: "Dearest Pappa, Riaan and Rahyl asked me today “Aai, if we ask Ajoba a question, will he answer??” Without a doubt my answer was “He will answer, if you Hear him." I have honestly lived all these years speaking to you and getting every answer back, I know you have been w us through our toughest times and laughed with us through our lighter times, I know that you answer every doubt we have and I know even right now, you have read what I am writing to you..And I know it’s your promise to us, that you will always be there, if we just keep our ears open to hearing you, our eyes open to seeing you and our hearts open to experiencing you. We Miss You Pappa. P.s - Riaan and Rahyl insist that they are holding you on either side."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen next in Mister Mummy alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

