Riteish Deshmukh reveals he doesn’t charge when working for his banner; believes a movie shouldn’t be burdened with actor’s fee

Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT debut titled Pill. This JioCinema series will see Deshmukh step into the shoes of a medical officer which will premiere on July 12. During the promotions of the same, Riteish spoke to PTI about the increasing actor’s fee eventually leading to a burden on the film.

Riteish Deshmukh on cast fee and film survival

Also being a producer, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that when he as a producer casts himself, he doesn’t charge anything. “I just feel that it's important that you do not burden any film with an actor's fee because the film needs to survive. And if the film survives, everyone will survive,” the 45-year-old opined.

Pill’s director Rajkumar Gupta and producer Ronnie Screwvala who were also there with Riteish shared their thoughts on the same.

Best known for movies like Aamir and Raid, Gupta felt that the money flow needs to be redirected to the right place and transparency should be maintained from the studio or producer's side. He feels many times artists opt out of a certain model because they experience a lack of transparency.

He added, "As an industry, we all need to come together to go to another level. We need to make films on a budget that works for everyone.”

Ronnie Screwvala looks at the bright side of ongoing showbiz economics

Best known for bankrolling films like Swades, A Wednesday, and Uri: The Surgical Strike under his banner RSVP Movies, Screwvala said that the industry is currently at the cusp. He also doesn’t want to see the cup as half empty but rather take it as half filled.

Ronnie shared, “There's a lot that we need to do across the board. You can't take one factor because there's a lot that's happened to the cost of production. A lot more production happened in the last four years and a lot more things got greenlit. It's an ecosystem.” According to the season producer, when there’s an attempt to push the overall ecosystem, there will undoubtedly be some anomalies.

Riteish’s Pill aims to highlight the dark reality of the pharmaceutical world of making medicine.

