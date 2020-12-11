Riteish Deshmukh sends birthday wishes to Dilip Kumar as he shares pics of great actor with his late father

While Riteish Deshmukh has fond memories with Mughal-E-Azam actor Dilip Kumar, he also dug out a special photo from the archives. Check it out below.

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday, social media is flooded with wishes for the actor. From fans and followers to Bollywood celebrities, scores of them have taken to Instagram and Twitter to mark the occasion. One of them is actor Riteish Deshmukh who shared some memorable throwback photos with the legendary actor. The photos which date back to a few years ago, shows the actor in conversation with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.

While Riteish has fond memories with the Mughal-E-Azam actor, he also dug out a special photo from the archives. The 'Housefull' actor shared a picture of his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh with Dilip Kumar from back in the day. The two gentlemen can be seen sitting on a sofa and are engaged in an animated conversation.

Sharing the special photos, Riteish also penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for Dilip Kumar. "The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!!"

The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!! pic.twitter.com/uLzTUcua9u — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2020

Apart from Riteish, also penned a note for the evergreen star and wrote, "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always."

Despite his 98th birthday, there won't be any massive celebrations at the Kumar household as the actor lost his two brothers due to Covid 19 earlier this year.

