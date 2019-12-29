Riteish Deshmukh shares a cute throwback picture of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna on their birthday

Riteish shared a throwback picture of Rajesh Khanna with little Twinkle in his lap. In the picture, we can see Rajesh Khanna busy reading the newspaper.

Today is the 79th birth anniversary of superstar Rajesh Khanna. He is referred to as the "First Superstar" of Indian cinema. He was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award on the 50th Anniversary of the Filmfare Awards. The veteran actor bid adieu to the world on 18 July 2012 due to prolonged illness. Social media was flooded with posts on this disheartening news. Today Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna also shares her birthday with the veteran actor. The actress had shared a picture of her father and superstar on her Instagram post.

Not only Twinkle, but even Riteish Deshmukh has also shared an adorable birthday wish for Rajesh Khanna as well as Twinkle Khanna. Riteish shared a throwback picture of Rajesh Khanna with little Twinkle in his lap. In the picture, we can see Rajesh Khanna busy reading the newspaper while baby Twinkle struggles to get the paper from her dad's hand. Riteish wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @mrsfunnybones - have a stupendous day. Much love ... Also..today remembering the first super star of Indian Cinema.. Shri #RajeshKhanna ji - on his birth anniversary- ‘ज़िंदगी बड़ी होनी चाहिए, लम्बी नहीं’."

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's tweet:

Happy Birthday dear @mrsfunnybones - have a stupendous day. Much love ... Also..today remembering the first super star of Indian Cinema.. Shri #RajeshKhanna ji - on his birth anniversary- ‘ज़िंदगी बड़ी होनी चाहिए, लम्बी नहीं’ pic.twitter.com/sVc81ojSep — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 29, 2019

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 with , Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde and Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring and Tara Sutaria. Next up, Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and . The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios. It is a sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018).

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna remembers her late father Rajesh Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

Read More