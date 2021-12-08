Riteish Deshmukh takes big leap, turns director for Marathi film 'Ved', seeks blessings

After enticing audiences as an actor for 20 years, Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up to don the hat of a director for the Marathi movie ‘Ved’. On Wednesday, the star took to social media to officially announce the same. While doing so, Riteish Deshmukh also sought blessings and best wishes from fans while taking this leap of faith.

Sharing a few initial posters of the film, Riteish said, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).” Details of the movie’s plot remain unknown, however, it seems that his wife Genelia Deshmukh will mark her Marathi film debut with this film.

Take a look at the announcement below:

After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time.

As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.

वेड (Madness). pic.twitter.com/ydjr6cdXqG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 8, 2021

As soon as the announcement was shared, it garnered massive appreciation from fans and critics alike. Actor Suniel Shetty also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes as Deshmukh sets to begin a new venture. Shetty said, “Wow Ritz @Riteishd Now you’re talking our language my friend. #MarathiCinema is fab & needed a few more stalwarts of cinema to take it to the next level. Proud of your directorial debut. Let the #madness begin #Ved. #JaiMaharashtra #JaiHind.”

Talking about her Marathi film debut, Genelia D’souza also released her official statement via Twitter that read, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.”

“And then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful Co- Actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you, because films are always a journey and we would love if you could be on this journey with us.. वेड (Madness), " she concluded.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's Christian Wedding is a treat to watch