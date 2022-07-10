Riteish Deshmukh thanks 'bhau' Salman Khan for being part of his debut directorial film Ved; Shares BTS pics

In 2021, Riteish Deshmukh announced that he is all set to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde in the lead roles. Now, the Apna Sapna Money Money actor also shared that Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance in his film. Deshmukh expressed his gratitude toward Salman and shared pictures of them on his social media handle from the set of his directorial debut.

Riteish thanked the actor for being by his side and captioned the photos: "As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘वेड’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go."

Further, he added: "One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau. आता वेडेपणा सुरू !!! लवकरच भेटूया चित्रपटगृहात. Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh."

Check out Riteish Deshmukh-Salman Khan's PICS:

Salman also featured in Riteish's 2014 released debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari, which also featured his wife-actress Genelia D'Souza, in a cameo appearance in a song. Meanwhile, the Heyy Babyy actor's directorial debut Ved will also mark the Marathi film debut of his wife Genelia.

Currently, Riteish and Genelia are also filming Mister Mummy, which marks the first time they will star opposite each other since their 2012 film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

