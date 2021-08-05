Riteish Deshmukh thanks Genelia D'Souza for being a wonderful partner in his birthday post for her

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the most entertaining and loved couples of Bollywood. These two always give couple goals. Be it making funny reels and romantic ones or be it pulling each other’s leg on social media, Riteish and Genelia’s fun with each other never ends. As the actress turned a year older today, and wishes are pouring in from every corner. But, the one wish from her hubby Riteish is what caught all our attention.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish Deshmukh posted a couple of pictures of Genelia. Well, this picture was special in every sense as it was a beautiful painting of the actress. Each picture was captioned very well. The first picture saw the actress wearing a white shirt in the painting. Riteish captioned this picture as, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.

- George Sand #happybirthdaygenelia.” The second picture was captioned, “Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces. Rumi #happybirthdaygenelia.” The third picture was captioned, “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

- Lao Tzu.”

Take a look:

The actor posted another reel and showered compliments and love on his wife, Genelia. He wrote, “Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!! You are looking younger by the day … can’t say the same about me… soon people will say जिनिलिया के साथ ये अंकल कौन है। #happybirthdaygenelia.”

How many hearts for this lovely couple? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: Five adorable moments of the actress with husband Riteish Deshmukh