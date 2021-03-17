Riteish Deshmukh ties injured wife Genelia’s hair; Latter says ‘I need somebody who can love me at my worst’

Genelia D'Saouza shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that shows hubby Riteish Deshmukh tying her hair. Take a look.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia, who currently has her left hand plastered. She shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that shows hubby Riteish tying her hair. "I need somebody who can love me at worst," Genelia captioned the video, quoting American singer Pink Sweats from his song "At my worst". The song also plays in the video as Riteish takes care of Genelia's hair. After he is done, the actress pulls him close to her and plants a kiss on his cheek!

Earlier this month, Genelia injured her left arm while trying to learn skating with the intention of accompanying her kids. She shared the story on Instagram saying even though people use the platform to share success stories, but she wants to open up about "the times we fall".

Genelia had posted a video where she can be seen falling down on her left arm while struggling with a pair of roller skates. "My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it... Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? Sometimes you got to fall before you fly. I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls)," Genelia had shared in the Instagram post.

