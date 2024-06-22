Riteish Deshmukh to make OTT debut with Ronnie Screwvala’s PILL; Here’s when and where to watch series online

Riteish Deshmukh is renowned as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. He has starred in numerous hit films such as Heyy Babyy, Total Dhamaal, and Ek Villain, among others. After captivating audiences with his performances on the big screen, Deshmukh is now poised to make his debut on the OTT platform. His debut series, PILL, is set to release on JioCinema Premium.

Riteish Deshmukh's OTT debut series PILL to be released on July 12, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to step into the world of OTT with his debut series PILL. The new JioCinema series will stream from July 12, 2024. The recently revealed motion poster offers a sneak peek into the intense struggle of a whistleblower against the murky and unethical practices within the pharmaceutical sector, presenting a compelling narrative of morality and corruption.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, PILL promises to captivate audiences with its gripping portrayal of the battle between right and wrong.

JioCinema Premium is accessible for an affordable price of Rs 29 per month.



Riteish Deshmukh on the work front

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh's latest appearance was in the Marathi movie Ved. Next, alongside PILL, he is set to star in the highly anticipated Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor.

Additionally, he will be seen in Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, which is scheduled to premiere on Zee5 on July 12, 2024.

Pinkvilla reported that Riteish Deshmukh is also lined up for the fifth installment of the comedy franchise Housefull 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is endeavoring to reunite most of the key actors from the previous four films, although official confirmation and final casting decisions are still in progress.

