Riteish Deshmukh wishes 'Baiko' Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday; Calls her his 'life, happiness, everything'

Riteish Deshmukh penned a lovely message for his ‘Baiko’ on her birthday saying its a blessing to grow young with her. He also added that she is his partner in crime and bestest friend.
Genelia Deshmukh turned a year older today and despite her absence in the film industry, her bubbly character and style make her loved by millions of fans. Today being the actress’ birthday, family, friends and followers of the actress have taken to social media and are showering her with love and wishes. But, the best birthday post she received was penned by her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The actor took to his social media account and wrote a lovely message wishing his baiko on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Riteish shared an adorable candid picture of them together and described their bond in a cute manner that is too adorable not to notice. The post which showcased Genelia in all smiles was captioned, “You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing.”

 

Here is Riteish Deshmukh's post: 

The actress also took to Instagram and replied to her hubby’s adorable post with a touching message saying, “To us.. To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness.. I need you to be me.. Love you Forever Always.” Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the pandemic caused by novel Coronavirus, the power couple have kept their fans and followers entertained with cute and funny posts on their social media accounts.

