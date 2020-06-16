Riteish Deshmukh wishes his 'favourite superstar' Mithun Chakraborty with an old picture on his birthday

Today on the occasion of Mithun Chakraborty's birthday, Riteish Deshmukh has shared an old picture of Mithun Da standing with the Housefull actor's father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been using this opportunity to spend some quality time with their families and loved ones. Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor is spending his quarantine period with wife and actress Genelia D'Souza and kids Rahyl and Riaan. Not only this but the Marjaavaan actor has also been a rage on TikTok with his amusing videos and sharing the same on his Instagram accounts for fans. His videos often grab the eyeballs and witness a good viewership.

And today on the occasion of Mithun Chakraborty's birthday, Riteish has shared an old picture of Mithun Da standing with the Housefull actor's father Vilasrao Deshmukh. This black and white picture seemed to be from a special ceremony. Sharing the picture and wishing his favourite superstar on this special day, Riteish wrote, "‪Old pic of my father & MithunDa -both of them were dear friends- for me he will always be my favourite superstar. Happy Birthday Dada love you loads ... KOI SAQUE #MithunChakraborty."

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: 7 roles of the Disco Dancer which will always remain fresh in our minds)

Meanwhile, Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty revealed that Mithun Da will not be engaging in any kind of celebration on his special day. He told IANS, "Given the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of our dear colleague Sushant, this year me and my father have decided to have no celebration on birthday and we urge people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can."

Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor recently celebrated his son Rahyl Deshmukh's birthday. Sharing a few adorable pictures of his son and a video where their dog is showering love on the cute kid, Riteish wrote, "Rahyl बेटा जब तुम पैदा हुए थे, डॉक्टर ने मुझे आ के कहा - मुबारक हो आपके के घर Super Hero पैदा हुआ है। पिछले साल तुम Captian America थे, इस साल Spider-Man हो। मैं सोच रहा हूँ तुम्हारी माँ का नाम @geneliad है या Marvel. I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving & more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son." (son when you were born, the doctor came and told me - congratulations a superhero has been born. Last year you were Captain America, this year Spider-Man. I am wondering whether your mother's name is Genelia or Marvel).

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×