Riteish Deshmukh wishes his 'forever wala love' Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday; Shares hilarious VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in the Bollywood industry. Their love story is no less than a Bollywood movie. The couple never fails to impress their fans with their amazing pictures and videos. Their beautiful love story began on the set of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and have been together for more than two decades now. They got married on February 3, 2012, after dating each other for nine years. They had a Maharashtrian and Christain wedding, according to the customs and traditions of both families. The couple is also blessed with two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia celebrates her birthday today, Riteish penned a heartfelt note on his social media handle to wish his lady love alongside a hilarious video. The Kyaa Kool Hai Hum actor captioned it: "Today I woke up with my heart racing and a smile that I can’t wipe off my face… it’s raining outside and even the heavens know it’s a special day. Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my lifeline, my critic and my biggest cheerleader ….काही लोक प्रेमात वेडी होतात, काही वेड्या सारखी प्रेम करतात… मला तुझं वेड आहे @geneliad. You are my forever waala love. #happybirthdaygenelia."

Check out Riteish's wish for Genelia:

On February 3rd this year, Riteish and Genelia celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. The actor shared monochrome pictures on his Instagram and wrote: “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you.”

On the work front, Riteish and Genelia will be seen next in Mister Mummy. This marks their comeback as an on-screen Jodi after their 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

