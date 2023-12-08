Riteish Deshmukh wishes mother-in-law happy birthday with 'too much beauty' PIC featuring Genelia as bride

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh stand out as one of the most cherished couples in Bollywood. Even after several years of marriage and two children, their love for each other remains palpable. The duo consistently treats their fans with glimpses into their world through delightful pictures and reels, showcasing both their romantic and humorous sides. Recently, on Genelia's mother's birthday, the affectionate husband, Riteish, shared a heartwarming throwback picture accompanied by a sweet message.

Riteish Deshmukh sends a heartfelt birthday wish to his mother-in-law

On December 7th, the spotlight was on Jeanette D'Souza, the fabulous mother of Genelia Deshmukh. In a heartwarming gesture on this special day, Riteish Deshmukh, the dashing actor and Genelia's better half, unveiled a cherished moment from their wedding album. The snapshot, capturing the essence of their church wedding, features Genelia and Jeanette in a candid car moment. With love, Riteish shared, "Too much beauty in one frame!!!! Happy Birthday, Mom… thank you for always being there for us. I wish you unlimited happiness, abundance of love, great health, and a long life.”

Jeanette D'Souza responded graciously, saying, “Thank you, Rajabeta so much…You are always there when I need you.”

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress also took to her Instagram to shower the sweetest birthday wishes on her mom along with the cutest picture. She reflected, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to grow up to be like MY Mum - her grace, her ability to be a homemaker and yet a professional, her immense sensitivity, her strength to conquer every obstacle that came her way, the joy she brought to everyone around her, and her child-like persona that made people smile whenever they were in her company.

I don’t think I could manage to be a patch on my mum, but what I do know is, I am her daughter, and that for me is the biggest honor I could ever have.

Happy Birthday Mumma - You are my whole world. Can’t go a day without you."

Meanwhile, Genelia and Riteish were romantically involved for a substantial nine years before officially getting married on February 3, 2012. Their on-screen collaboration in movies such as Masti and Tujhe Meri Kasam showcased their chemistry. More recently, they enthralled their fans with their compelling on-screen presence in Riteish's debut directorial venture, Ved, which achieved blockbuster status upon its release, garnering acclaim from the audience.

