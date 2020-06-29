Riteish Deshmukh wishes Saiyami Kher on her birthday in the most quirky way

Riteish Deshmukh wished Saiyami Kher on her birthday with a special note, hoping that she continues her successful run in the digital world.

"Dearest @saiyami wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- special ops to choked & now to ‘Breathe' loving your digital journey- keep Running girl," he wrote along with his photograph with him.

In his post, Riteish was referencing Saiyami's recent spate of digital hits -- Neeraj Pandey's "Special Ops" and Anurag Kashyap's "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai", as well as her upcoming web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

In an earlier interview to IANS, Saiyami shared that she is glad that digital platforms have opened many new avenues for actors.

"OTT is the future. Many big actors are coming onto it, big filmmakers are making projects for the platforms and they have really well written female characters. That doesn't happen in films where girls don't have a lot to do, but in OTT projects girls are driving them. It's an added advantage," she said.

"There's no box office pressure. The shelf life of female actors has increased thanks to OTT platforms," added the actress.

